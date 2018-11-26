STEEL PANTHER - New Episode Of SPTV Premieres Tomorrow; Advance Trailer Streaming
November 26, 2018, 2 hours ago
On Tuesday November 27th, Steel Panther will unleash a brand new episode of SPTV (Steel Panther Television). Check out the following sneak peek:
In live news, Steel Panther are still on tour. Catch the band in concert at the following shows:
November
29 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL
30 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids, MI
December
1 - Kewadin Casinos – Sault Ste. Marie, MI
2 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI
4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH
6 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN
7 - JJO Yellow Snow Ball - Madison, WI
8 - Piere's Entertainment Center - Fort Wayne, IN
9 - The Pageant - St. Louis, MO
11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO
31 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR