STEEL PANTHER - Order A Customized Song

Do you have a favorite Steel Panther song? How cool would it be if you could personalize the lyrics? Even take part in creating a custom version just for you or someone special? Now you can.

"For a limited time (until we can tour again) Steel Panther has a very special offer. Pick any one of our songs and tell us who or what you want the rewrite to be about," says the band.

"Take part in a custom rewrite of one of your faves. When the writing is done, we will record the new vocals and background vocals to the original tracks, and present you with a record quality remix to give to your BFF for Xmas, bar or bat mitzvahs, wedding, or whatever other special occasion you want.

It’s personal. It’s custom. It’s record quality. And it’s for a limited time. Do a record with Steel Panther. You deserve it."

All this for only $7,500. Further details, including an example of what your song will sound like, can be found here.