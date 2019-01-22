STEEL PANTHER - Steel Panther TV Presents: Cineminute "Point Break"

California rockers, Steel Panther, have unleashed a brand new episode of SPTV (Steel Panther Television), with the following quote, “If you want the ultimate, you’ve got to be willing to pay the ultimate price. It’s not tragic to die doing what you love.” - Bodhi

Steel Panther recently returned with an all new season of Science Panther. Check out the new episode below.

Says the band: "You asked for it. We're givin' it to you. Science Panther is BACK! In this episode, Lexxi and Stix explore the wonders of "My First Mind-Blowing Science"."

Steel Panther will perform at Vancouver, British Columbia's Commodore Ballroom on three consecutive nights in April. Tickets for all three shows - April 11th, 12th, 13th - are on sale at LiveNation.com.