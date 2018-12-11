STEEL PANTHER - Steel Panther TV Presents: Cineminute "Sling Blade" (Video)

California rockers, Steel Panther, have unleashed a brand new episode of SPTV (Steel Panther Television), stating, "A simple man... A difficult choice. Steel Panther TV presents: Cineminute "Sling Blade"!"

Steel Panther will perform at Vancouver, British Columbia's Commodore Ballroom on three consecutive nights in April 2019.

Tickets for all three shows - April 11th, 12th, 13th - go on sale this Friday, December 14th, at LiveNation.com.

For the uninitiated, Steel Panther was formed in 2000 and is Michael Starr (lead singer), Satchel (guitarist), Lexxi Foxx (bass) and Stix Zadinia (drums). Hailing from Los Angeles, the epicenter for rock n’ roll in all its debauchery and glamour, Steel Panther has established themselves as the world’s premier party band, melding hard rock virtuosity with parody and criminally good looks.

More Steel Panther live dates:

December

11 - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland - Kansas City, MO

31 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR