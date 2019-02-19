STEEL PANTHER - Steel Panther TV Presents: Science Panther Episode 2.3

Did you know that sometimes, when you want to blow, all you have to do is suck? Science Panther is back. In this episode, Satchel and Lexxi explore the wonderful world of vacuums!

Science Panther Episodes 2.1 and 2.2 can be seen below:

Steel Panther, have announced a national Canadian tour this summer. Working to bring a little Hollywood to Canada, the shows kick off June 14th in Barrie, ON at Mavericks and end June 25th in Grande Prarie, AB at The Bowes (Revolution Place). Tickets will be open to the public on Friday, February 22nd 10 AM, local time.

Singer Michael Starr comments “Canada! We are cuming up north to rock your balls and titties. Get your headbands and leather jackets ready for our new show - Sunset Strip Live! Be ready to smile and get hammered.”

Earlier this winter Steel Panther announced their 3-night residency at the legendary Commodoor Ballroom in Vancouver, BC and just last week posted about being on the best metal festival in Canada, Heavy MTL. See full Canadian tour dates below.

April

11 - Vancouver, BC - Commodoor Ballroom

12 - Vancouver, BC - Commodoor Ballroom

13 - Vancouver, BC - Commodoor Ballroom (Sold Out)

June

14 - Barrie, ON - Mavericks Music Hall

15 - London, ON - London Music Hall

17 - Thunder Bay, ON - NV Nightclub

18 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

20 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

21 - Medicine Hat, AB - Cypress Centre

22 - Calgary, AB - Deerfoot Inn & Casino

23 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

25 - Grande Prarie, AB - The Bowes at Revolution Place

July

27-28 - Montreal, QC - Heavy Montreal