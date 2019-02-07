STEEL PROPHET Tease Upcoming Album With "Guess The New Singer!" Contest; Video

Los Angeles-based heavy/power metal legends, Steel Prophet, are back with a new massive sounding album that will definitely hit the top lists of 2019. The band recruited an all-star heavy metal singer and invite their fans to discover the name of the new vocalist in a contest.

Watch the teaser video below, identify who the new frontman is, post your answer in the comment section of the video or at ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records related Facebook post and enter the contest to win the new album in limited splatter vinyl and digipack CD (with logo patch).

The winner will be announced on ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records Facebook page, on Monday February 11th.

Steel Prophet recently signed a multi-album deal with ROAR! Rock of Angels Records. The new album, The God Machine, will be released soon.

Lineup:

Steve Kachinsky Blackmoor - Guitars

TBA - Vocals

Vince du Juan Dennis - Bass (Body Count, Obscene Gesture, Agent Steel, Tourniquet)

John Tarascio - Drums

Jon Paget - Guitars