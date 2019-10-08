STEPHEN PEARCY And DAVE NAVARRO Perform Acoustic Version Of RATT's "Lack Of Communication" (Audio)

In the clip below, Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy and Jane's Addiction's Dave Navarro perform an acoustic cover of Ratt's "Lack Of Comminucation" from the band's classic Out Of The Cellar album. It was recorded on October 7th during SiriusXM's Trunk Nation.

Ahead of Ratt's concert on September 14 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic, New Jersey, Pearcy spoke with Ryan Loughlin for Atlantic City Weekly. Read an excerpt from the interview below:

Ryan Loughlin: What is touring these days like compared to how it was in the ‘80s?

Stephen Pearcy: "Well, I’m surprised we all made it through the ‘80s! (Laughs.) But now it’s about business. We’ve done the fun and that’s over with. Nowadays we take much better care of ourselves and the music."

Ryan Loughlin: Do you still enjoy it like you did back then?

Stephen Pearcy: "Sure. I just try to have a good time. It’s still a party to me. You don’t have to go to the actual party, but it’s still fun."

Ryan Loughlin: Do you have any plans for a new record?

Stephen Pearcy: "Yes, there’s plans for new music, without a doubt. We’re deciding now how we want to go about releasing it, whether it will be a full record or just a bunch of singles. I think we will probably go that route though, release a few singles, see how people take to it and the rest is easy."

Read the full interview at Atlantic City Weekly, and catch Ratt live on one of the dates listed below.

October

20 - Fronterizo Fest III - Tijuana, Mexico

25 - The Rose - Pasadena, CA

26 - The Canyon Santa Clarita - Santa Clarita, CA

November

1 - Canyon Club - Agoura Hills, CA

2 - The Canyon Montclair - Montclair, CA

9 - 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel - Newkirk, OK