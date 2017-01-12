STEPHEN PEARCY Talks New Solo Album - "A Song Like 'Ten Miles Wide' Reminds Me Of My Guitar Player Channelling ROBBIN CROSBY"

Metal Wani's writer Dawn Brown recently spoke with original Ratt frontman Stephen Pearcy. In the interview clip below he discusses the upcoming solo album, Smash, explains why this is the best solo album of his career, why he doesn't prefer to rehash the songwriting ideas executed in the past, using orchestral parts on the record, and working with Beau Hill again.

Pearcy also talks about the different between his solo shows and Ratt shows, the ongoing legal issues with drummer Bobby Blotzer over the Ratt name, reclaiming the Ratt name and how it's heading to the last stage of getting the rights. He also throws light on why he hates the VIP culture for fans to meet the favorite bands by paying.

January 27th is confirmed as the release date for Stephen Pearcy's fourth original solo album, Smash. The album track “Rain” is available for streaming below.

Pre-order Smash via the Amazon widget at the bottom of this page, or through iTunes, Google Play or Spotify. Digital pre-orders include an instant download of “I Can't Take It”. A video for the track can be found below.

"It took long enough to finish the new record Smash and it is well worth the patience taken, giving every song as much attention as the next. Erik Ferentinos (lead guitars & co-writer), Greg D' Angelo (drums) and Matt Thorne (bass, keyboards) and myself didn't settle on any first, second or third takes. We let some songs grow if needed, then go back and complete it. We're very happy with the outcome, that we were able to experiment and grow with the new songs," says Pearcy of the new album.

With over 15 million records and gold and platinum long form videos sold in the US alone with Ratt, touring the world with over 20 albums to his credit with other ventures, solo projects, compilations, best of records, and other bands he created, there is no slowing Pearcy down.

Pearcy is an accomplished songwriter with credits on all of Ratt’s records through the years (including Out Of The Cellar, Invasion Of Your Privacy, Dancing Undercover and more). More recently, Ratt’s last studio album, Infestation, was released a few years ago to rave reviews around the world. Stephen is also a producer, composer, television program creator, art director, marketing director, and owner/product creator of Mic Knuckle (hands free mic holder) and has also been involved in music for ESPN2 NHRA Drag Racing. Additionally, he has been involved in sponsoring several top fuel dragsters and funny cars since the mid 80's-90's thru the 00's.

Smash tracklisting:

“I Know I'm Crazy”

“Ten Miles Wide”

“Lollipop; Dead Rose's”

“Shut Down Baby”

“Hit Me With A Bullet”

“Want Too Much”

“What Do Ya Think”

“Jamie”

“Rain”

“Can't Take It” (Album Version)

“Summer's End”

“Passion Infinity”

“Rain”:

“Want Too Much”:

“Jamie”:

“I Can’t Take It” video:

Credits:

Stephen E. Pearcy - Lead Vocals, Back-up Vocals

Musicians:

Erik Ferentinos - Rhythm & Lead Guitars, Back-up vocals

Greg D' Angelo - Drums, Percussion

Matt Thorne - Bass Guitar

Chris Hager - Guitars, Lead Guitars on Track #3