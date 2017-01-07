STEPHEN PEARCY Working On New RATT Material With Guitarist WARREN DEMARTINI - "Maybe We'll Try To Get A Record Started"

January 27th is confirmed as the release date for Stephen Pearcy's fourth original solo album, Smash. He recently spoke with Josh Rundquist aha That Drummer Guy about the album and reuniting with Ratt bandmates Warren DeMartini and Juan Croucier for a new album. Check out the interview below.

The Smash album track “Rain” is available for streaming below.

Pre-order Smash via the Amazon widget at the bottom of this page, or through iTunes, Google Play or Spotify. Digital pre-orders include an instant download of “I Can't Take It”. A video for the track can be found below.

"It took long enough to finish the new record Smash and it is well worth the patience taken, giving every song as much attention as the next. Erik Ferentinos (lead guitars & co-writer), Greg D' Angelo (drums) and Matt Thorne (bass, keyboards) and myself didn't settle on any first, second or third takes. We let some songs grow if needed, then go back and complete it. We're very happy with the outcome, that we were able to experiment and grow with the new songs," says Pearcy of the new album.

With over 15 million records and gold and platinum long form videos sold in the US alone with Ratt, touring the world with over 20 albums to his credit with other ventures, solo projects, compilations, best of records, and other bands he created, there is no slowing Pearcy down.

Pearcy is an accomplished songwriter with credits on all of Ratt’s records through the years (including Out Of The Cellar, Invasion Of Your Privacy, Dancing Undercover and more). More recently, Ratt’s last studio album, Infestation, was released a few years ago to rave reviews around the world. Stephen is also a producer, composer, television program creator, art director, marketing director, and owner/product creator of Mic Knuckle (hands free mic holder) and has also been involved in music for ESPN2 NHRA Drag Racing. Additionally, he has been involved in sponsoring several top fuel dragsters and funny cars since the mid 80's-90's thru the 00's.

Smash tracklisting:

“I Know I'm Crazy”

“Ten Miles Wide”

“Lollipop; Dead Rose's”

“Shut Down Baby”

“Hit Me With A Bullet”

“Want Too Much”

“What Do Ya Think”

“Jamie”

“Rain”

“Can't Take It” (Album Version)

“Summer's End”

“Passion Infinity”

“Rain”:

“Want Too Much”:

“Jamie”:

“I Can’t Take It” video:

Credits:

Stephen E. Pearcy - Lead Vocals, Back-up Vocals

Musicians:

Erik Ferentinos - Rhythm & Lead Guitars, Back-up vocals

Greg D' Angelo - Drums, Percussion

Matt Thorne - Bass Guitar

Chris Hager - Guitars, Lead Guitars on Track #3