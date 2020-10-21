STEPHEN PEARCY Working On New Solo Album; Will Include Songs “Written With RATT In Mind”

Ratt fronman Stephen Pearcy has confirmed he is working on his sixth solo album and that a few of the songs were “written with Ratt in mind.”

A post from his Twitter account reads: "New Stephen Pearcy (his 6th) solo record due 2021 TBA with co-writer, lead guitarist Erik Ferentinos. With all (13) songs written by the pair, Pearcy is finishing working on lyrics. A few songs were written with [Ratt] in mind."

New Stephen Pearcy (his 6th) solo record due 2021 TBA with co-writer, lead guitarist Erik Ferentinos. With all (13) songs written by the pair, Pearcy is finishing working on lyrics. A few songs were written with @theRATTpack in mind. https://t.co/eYrBPUo57i pic.twitter.com/0CX3MIuaj0 — STEPHEN E PEARCY (@StephenEPearcy) October 21, 2020

Ratt have updated their Instagram page with the below photo of singer Stephen Pearcy and guitarist Jordan Ziff, along with the following message:

"Ratt’s in the cellar! Founding member, singer Stephen Pearcy with lead guitarist Jordan Ziff working on new music at Pearcy’s, while Jaun Croucier (bassist vocalist for Ratt) has renovated updated his Cellar Studios for the band to go in, rehearse and work on new music. Pearcy and Croucier agree, “It’s time to kick some ass. We’ll be ready to go with a new rhythm guitarist and new Ratt music 2021”. As for getting back to doing concerts? “We’re so eager to get out there and play again”. You’ve got to Ratt n’ Roll with the punches, its nothing new for the relentlessly unyielding quintet. More news TBA."