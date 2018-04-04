STEVE DI GIORGIO Discusses TESTAMENT's Rise Since The Gathering Album - "The Scene Went Through A Hard Time, And Testament Was Victim To That"

Back on the road with latest album Brotherhood Of The Snake, Testament have been selling out shows all across Europe, reaching new heights in a career that’s endured for over three decades. It hasn’t always been this way however, as bassist Steve Di Giorgio knows all too well.

“The band had to come out of the darkness”, he tells eonmusic, who sat down with Steve to talk changing times, his return to the brotherhood, and his unlikely stint with Sebastian Bach. An excerpt follows:

eonmusic: This is your second stint in Testament. You first joined in 1998 for The Gathering, which came out at a difficult time for metal.

Di Giorgio: "Metal, in general, the scene went through a hard time, and Testament was victim to that. It was a rough time, and they went through a lot of incarnations; of not only member-changing, but sound, and trying to reinvent it. But the pieces just fell into place for The Gathering. We had Slayer’s drummer [Dave Lombardo] available."

eonmusic: That was an incredible lineup for that album.

Di Giorgio: "When I got a call; 'Hi, this is Eric Peterson, we’re looking for a bass player', I was like; 'Meh'. I told the guys from the beginning - and it’s a funny joke now I’ve just completed my tenth total year in the band - that I wasn’t a huge fan. I didn’t hate them or anything, but the local bands I was into were more like Possessed; a little bit heavier. They didn’t need my support; they were on MTV, they were on FM radio doing just fine! Also, you don’t want to say yes for the sake of it; you’ve got to give it your all, and if it wasn’t something I liked, I’m not going to thrust that on them. But it was cool, because they said; 'Just drive out here and listen to our new stuff and let me know'. So we sat in his pickup truck and played a cassette tape, and he goes; 'What do you think?', and I said; 'Man, I mean this in all ways of a compliment; it sounds like a Slayer jam, in a killer way', and he goes; 'That’s funny, because I’m going to tell you a secret; that’s Slayer’s drummer; we’ve got Dave Lombardo'. So let me get this straight; you need a bass player, and you’re asking me to play on a Slayer-sounding Testament album with Dave Lombardo? I don’t need to think about it, let’s go! It was awesome, and it only got more awesome from there."

Read the full interview at eonmusic.co.uk.

Testament wrap their current dates with Annihilator and Vader tonight, April 4th in London, England at Koko.