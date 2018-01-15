STEVE GRIMMETT - "They Were Sawing My Leg Off And I Could Hear Them Cutting Through The Bone"; Video

Jimmy Kay from Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to NWOBHM singer Steve Grimmett of Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper. Grimmett spoke about the late producer Chris Tsangarides and how he was scheduled to mix the bands new album, the one year anniversary on January 17th of his tragic leg loss and the gory details of the operations, plus details about Grim Reaper'a new album and a potential book.

On the experience of losing his leg in Ecuador: "When I was in the hospital I had absolutely no one there to speak to I couldn't even contact Millie my wife because when I went in the hospital they took my phone from me because the hospital told them not it have it on me because it would be stolen. I couldn't even talk to my wife about having these operations. The guys and the promoters disappeared after 5 days, so I had nobody to talk to it was awful but I had to dig in and find that inner strength.

"I had three operations, five altogether but three of them were under epidural, which numbs the body below. For the first two operations they were sawing my leg off and I could hear them cutting through the bone. Then I got the Flesh Eating Disease that's when they had to cut me above knee (Femur) which is a real BIG bone, they got the saw stuck in it twice cause it was all hand saw. There was nothing modern about the techniques in Ecuador. I did not want to watch it. When they actually cut through the Femur I could actually feel that vibration and I said to myself now you gotta dig deep inner strength. I was thinking about all the veterans that came home with their legs blown to bits and who am I to sit and cry about it?"