STEVE HACKETT's Genesis Revisited: Live At The Royal Albert Hall On Vinyl For The First Time In June; Remastered Version Of "Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" Streaming

On June 12, guitar legend Steve Hackett releases a remastered edition of the much-lauded Genesis Revisited: Live At The Royal Albert Hall album.

Originally recorded at a sold-out show in October 2013 and released through InsideOutMusic in 2014, it was about time this unforgettable gig featuring all the Genesis classics and special guests like Ray Wilson, Amanda Lehmann, Roine Stolt, John Wetton and others receives a proper vinyl release. In addition to that, this 2020 remaster will be made available as digital album, too, allowing all Hackett fans to revisit this great event.

As another teaser for this release, you can listen to "Dancing With The Moonlit Knight" below.

Genesis Revisited: Live Tt The Royal Albert Hall - Remaster 2020 will be released as triple-LP set with two CDs in a wide-spined gatefold sleeve, which also includes a 4-page LP-sized booklet and as digital album. Pre-orders are available now at the Steve Hackett store, here.

Exclusive coloured editions are also available:

- 300x transparent green

- 200x red

- Stream/Download/Order

(Photo - Lee Millward)