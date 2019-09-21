STEVE HACKETT Talks Early GENESIS, Comments On TOOL Citing Them As An Influence - "What's Beautiful Is, You Hand The Torch To Someone Else And You Don't Even Know You've Done It" (Audio)

Legendary guitarist Steve Hackett recently guested on 93.1 WMPA out of Grand Haven, Michigan and discussed his upcoming tour, the 40th anniversary of the classic Genenis album Selling England By The Pound, and the band's influence on Tool. Check it out below.

On Tool citing early Genesis as an influence:

Hackett: "It's very nice that we get a mention. I know that I've had my own heroes and still do, and that stretches way back, perhaps hundreds of years. What's beautiful is, you handle the torch to someone else and you don't even know you've done it."

Hackett recently released a video for the song "Peace". The track is taken from the album, At The Edge Of Light, and the video is also included on the Blu-Ray edition of Hackett's new release, Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall out now via InsideOutMusic. Watch the clip below.

Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall is available on 2CD + Blu-Ray digipak and 2CD + DVD Multibox internationally, and 2CD + Blu-Ray + DVD in North America.

The album was recorded on October 5, 2018 at The Royal Festival Hall, London, during the 2018 Genesis Revisited Tour which fulfilled a long held ambition of Steve’s: to perform the music of Genesis with a live orchestra. The concert featured Steve’s regular touring band of Roger King (keyboards), Gary O’Toole (drums/percussion), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes) with Nad Sylvan on vocals and Jonas Reingold (The Flower Kings) on bass, together with special guests John Hackett and Amanda Lehmann, and augmented by the 41-piece Heart Of England Orchestra conducted by Bradley Thachuk.

Genesis Revisited Band & Orchestra: Live At The Royal Festival Hall order links:

- Band Store

- InsideOutMusic

- Buy/Stream/Dowload

Tracklisting:

Set 1:

"Dance On A Volcano"

"Out Of The Body"

"The Steppes"

"Firth Of Fifth"

"Dancing With The Moonlit Knight"

"Blood On The Rooftops"

"Shadow Of The Hierophant"

Set 2:

"In That Quiet Earth"

"Afterglow"

"Serpentine Song"

"El Niño"

"Supper’s Ready"

Encore:

"The Musical Box"