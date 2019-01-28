STEVE HACKETT To Perform GENESIS Album Selling England By The Pound On US / Canada Tour

The irrepressible former Genesis guitarist, Steve Hackett, announces his 2019 European Tour. Setting off September 12th, Steve and his band will perform 27 shows in the US and Canada.

For the first time ever, Steve will perform the seminal Genesis album Selling England By The Pound in its entirety. Released in 1973, the album went to #3 in the UK charts and has been described as ‘the definitive Genesis album.’ It includes fan favourites such as "Dancing With The Moonlit Knight", "Firth Of Fifth", "Cinema Show" and, of course, "I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)". Other favourite classic Genesis tracks will also feature in the show.

2019 also marks the 40th anniversary of one of Steve’s most popular solo albums Spectral Mornings and Steve will rightly celebrate this milestone by performing masterpieces from the album.

Fans will also be treated to highlights from Steve’s new album, At The Edge Of Light, released on Friday, January 25th.

Steve explains, "I’m thrilled to be performing the whole of my favourite Genesis album, Selling England By The Pound , which caught the attention of John Lennon in 1973. I felt that I was now playing guitar in the world’s best band, and everything was opening up for us… Also I look forward to playing all the favorite songs from Spectral Mornings, marking its anniversary, plus new album tasters, as well as additional Genesis gems in a terrific grand slam!"

Canada/US tour dates:

September

12 - Riviera Theatre - North Tonawanda, NY

13 - State Theatre - Ithaca, NY

15 - Grand Theatre de Quebec - Quebec City, Canada

17/18 - Oakville Centre for Performing Arts - Oakville, Canada

20 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, Canada

21/22 - Place des Arts Threatre - Montreal, Canada

24 - Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA

25 - Beacon Theatre - NYC, NY

26 - The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

27/28 - Keswick Theatre - Glenside, PA

October

1 - Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead - Munhall, PA

2 - Masonic Auditorium - Cleveland, OH

3 - 20 Monroe Live - Grand Rapids,MI

4 - The Pabst Theatre - Milwaukee, WI

5 - Copernicus Center - Chicago, IL

7 - Pantages Theatre of Minneapolis - Minneapolis, MN

10 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA

11 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, Canada

12 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

16 - Fox Tucson Theatre - Tucson, AZ

17 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ

18 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

19 - Crest Theatre - Sacramento, CA

20 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

Tickets available from here and venue box offices.

Joining Steve on the tour are his regular musicians Roger King (keyboards), Jonas Reingold (bass), Rob Townsend (saxes/flutes) with Nad Sylvan on vocals. Craig Blundell (Steven Wilson, King Crimson, Iron Maiden) will be on drums & percussion - he was voted by Modern Drummer and Rhythm Magazine readers as one of the top progressive and forward thinking drummers in the world.

Following the tremendous success of 2017’s The Night Siren, Steve Hackett will release his new studio album, At The Edge Of Light, on January 25th. The new album, which features ten songs, sees Steve unite a vast amount of styles ranging from guitar driven rock to epic orchestration, from world music to the reflective and atmospheric all brought together in Steve Hackett’s unique style.

At The Edge Of Light is released in a number of formats including a Mediabook CD plus extra DVD with 5.1 surround sound mix & behind the scenes documentary, double vinyl LP + CD, Jewelcase CD and digital album. Pre-order here.

Steve Hackett has established himself as one of rock music’s finest and recognizable guitarists through his time with the legendary Genesis who he joined in 1971 and a solo career following his departure from Genesis in 1977 and is a hugely influential guitarist particularly in the progressive rock genre. At The Edge Of Light will be Hackett’s 26th studio album in a solo career that began in 1975 with the release of his debut solo album, Voyage Of The Acolyte.

At The Edge Of Light was mainly recorded in Steve's own studio but also around the world. The album features international artists, including Durga and Loreley of Pink Floyd vocal fame with drummers Nick D'Virgilio and Simon Phillips from USA, Sheema on sitar from India, Icelandic drummer/percussionist Gulli Briem, tar player Malik Mansurov and Swedish bass player Jonas Reingold. This album also features Paul Stillwell on didgeridoo, Rob Townsend on sax, bass clarinet and duduk, Amanda Lehmann on vocals, John Hackett on flute, drummer Gary O’Toole, Roger King and Ben Fenner on keyboards, Dick Driver on double bass, violinist and viola player Christine Townsend. All magically honed and engineered by Roger King.

Tracklisting:

"Fallen Walls And Pedestals"

"Beasts In Our Time"

"Under The Eye Of The Sun"

"Underground Railroad"

"Those Golden Wings"

"Shadow And Flame"

"Hungry Years"

"Descent"

"Conflict"

"Peace"

"Beasts In Our Time" video:

"Underground Railroad":

"Under The Eye Of The Sun" video:

(Photo - Tina Korhonen)