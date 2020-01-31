STEVE HARRIS - "I've Very Lucky To Be Able To Do Big Gigs With IRON MAIDEN And Small Gigs With BRITISH LION"; Video
Iron Maiden's Steve Harris stopped by Chicago's WGN9 to promote his side-project, British Lion. Watch the video below:
Upcoming British Lion tour dates are listed below.
January
31 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon
February
1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
5 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits
8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise
15 - Fort Lauderdale - Revolution Live
17 - Savannah, GA - Victory North
18 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim
19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club
20 - New York NY - Gramercy Theatre
British Lion recently released their sophomore album, The Burning, via Explorer1 Music (E1). The Burning features 11 new songs and is available in digipak CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats. Find album orders at this location.
Tracklisting:
"City Of Fallen Angels"
"The Burning"
"Father Lucifer"
"Elysium"
"Lightning"
"Last Chance"
"Legend"
"Spit Fire"
"Land Of The Perfect People"
"Bible Black"
"Native Son"
"The Burning" video:
"Spit Fire":
"Lightning":