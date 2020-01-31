STEVE HARRIS - "I've Very Lucky To Be Able To Do Big Gigs With IRON MAIDEN And Small Gigs With BRITISH LION"; Video

Iron Maiden's Steve Harris stopped by Chicago's WGN9 to promote his side-project, British Lion. Watch the video below:

Upcoming British Lion tour dates are listed below.

January

31 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

February

1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

15 - Fort Lauderdale - Revolution Live

17 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

18 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

20 - New York NY - Gramercy Theatre

British Lion recently released their sophomore album, The Burning, via Explorer1 Music (E1). The Burning features 11 new songs and is available in digipak CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats. Find album orders at this location.

Tracklisting:

"City Of Fallen Angels"

"The Burning"

"Father Lucifer"

"Elysium"

"Lightning"

"Last Chance"

"Legend"

"Spit Fire"

"Land Of The Perfect People"

"Bible Black"

"Native Son"

"The Burning" video:

"Spit Fire":

"Lightning":