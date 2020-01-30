STEVE HARRIS Says NIGHTWISH "Probably Have The Biggest Chance" Of Reaching IRON MAIDEN's Level Of Success

In a new interview with Ultimate Guitar's Justin Beckner, Iron Maiden bassist Steve Harris talked about the current state of the rock scene, singling out a few personal favorites from the younger generation.

UG: Are there newer bands out there right now that you're excited about? And do you think there are any that could become as big as Iron Maiden?

Harris: "Wow, that's a tough one because I think there are some good bands out there. I think times have changed so much and who knows whether they have the chance to be a global band like Maiden is. It takes a long time for a band to become like Maiden has. Certainly, some bands have got the talent. I think Nightwish are a great band and they're getting bigger all the time. They probably have the biggest chance of (reaching worldwide success on a level that Maiden has). There's a band that I like called Lord of the Lost, they did some gigs with Maiden. I think they're really good.

"I think my son (George)'s band, Raven Age, is fantastic. The thing that separates them is that they've got such great songs. Every single song on both of their albums - they're all great songs, in my opinion. That just shows the depth. A lot of bands have good songs but maybe not a full album's worth. It's so difficult - there are so many good bands out there, but whether they can take it to that level is all based on circumstances and timing and all that stuff."

Harris' other band, British Lion, launched their US tour on January 18 in Orlando, Florida. The band also launched a US Tour Diary video series. You can watch the first four segments below:

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

January

31 - Cleveland, OH - The Odeon

February

1 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

5 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

8-13 - Monsters Of Rock Cruise

15 - Fort Lauderdale - Revolution Live

17 - Savannah, GA - Victory North

18 - Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim

19 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club

20 - New York NY - Gramercy Theatre

British Lion recently released their sophomore album, The Burning, via Explorer1 Music (E1). The Burning features 11 new songs and is available in digipak CD, double gatefold vinyl and digital download formats. Find album orders at this location.

Tracklisting:

"City Of Fallen Angels"

"The Burning"

"Father Lucifer"

"Elysium"

"Lightning"

"Last Chance"

"Legend"

"Spit Fire"

"Land Of The Perfect People"

"Bible Black"

"Native Son"

"The Burning" video:

"Spit Fire":

"Lightning":