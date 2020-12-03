STEVE LUKATHER Releases "Serpent Soul" From Upcoming Studio Album; Video

Steve Lukather and The Players Club / Mascot Label Group present “Serpent Soul”, the second instant gratification track featured on Luke’s upcoming new studio album, titled I Found The Sun Again. The accompanying video presents the still photographs and video content captured in the recording studio by Mini Carlsson when the album was tracked.

In reference to “Serpent Soul,” Luke simply offers, “You can fucking figure out who the song is about.”

Luke, and Toto singer Joseph Williams will both release solo albums simultaneously on February 26. Both artists made significant contributions to the other’s album.

Earlier this year, the label presented “Run To Me” from Luke’s forthcoming release I Found The Sun Again, which can be screened below:

While the first reveal from Williams’ album titled Denizen Tenant was “Never Saw You Coming,” which can be viewed below.

Williams produced the video himself, and shared, “Never Saw You Coming’ is my first opportunity in ages to show my true sound. Although my album is an eclectic collection of songs, this one tells you what you need to know to get a real sense of the whole. You can see where I’m going vocally for sure. It all starts with ‘Never Saw You Coming,’ plus I thought it was time we had a cool sexy song about death! Enjoy…”

Steve Lukather’s solo album was co-produced by Ken Freeman, who also both engineered and mixed the new collection of repertoire. The players feature many dignitaries that have been in Luke’s life for decades. Amongst those are drummer Gregg Bissonette, keyboardist Jeff Babko, and bassists Jorgen Carlsson and John Pierce. Life-long friend and Toto band-mate David Paich performs piano and organ across the album, while Joseph Williams sang on multiple tracks alongside writing string and horn arrangements and tracking keys on the aforementioned “Run To Me.” Both Paich and Williams co-wrote that specific composition, while friend and band leader of the All-Starrs, Ringo Starr makes a special appearance on the recording and in the video. Other co-writers include Stan Lynch, Jeff Babko, and of course Joseph Williams.

Luke shares, “Never had so much fun recording in my life. Painless, fun and easy - and it just flowed.”

The repertoire features five new original compositions, and three covers personally selected by Luke. Those are Traffic’s “Low Spark of High Heeled Boys,” Joe Walsh’s “Welcome To The Club,” and Robin Trower’s “Bridge of Sighs.” Lukather offers in the liner notes, “ALL these tracks were cut LIVE - no clix - no fix - No rehearsal - one run thru - and record and the whole record was take 2. I did double a few guitar parts and ‘produced up’ a few tunes that are obvious but in the same time frame. I recorded the lead vocal right after we got the take same day. One song a day. Joe took it home and did some BG vocals but that’s it. I wanted to make as honest a record as I could in 2020 with 1970's inspiration, and recording values, and techniques with a modern sound. Ken did that!”

A portion of the proceeds from this album will be directed to The Ed Asner Family Center for Autism. For more information, head here.





The recordings will be available individually on both CD and LP, alongside on all streaming services globally. A limited-edition 4-LP deluxe edition is available with the two titles bundled together. The pre-order is now live and available here (Lukather), and here (Williams).