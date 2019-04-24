STEVE PERRY - "I'm A Pretty Melancholy Mofo Kinda Guy"; Video

Former Journey singer Steve Perry recently took part in a keynote panel at Pop Conference 2019 on how music makers and writers confront loss and grief, moderated by Ann Powers, produced by Jason King of New York University’s Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music, and presented in conjunction with Billboard.

To begin the nearly hour-and-a-half conversation, Powers brought up the question of what grief does to time and how writers and musicians try to reflect that experience.

Perry spoke up, saying, "I'm a pretty melancholy mofo kind of guy. I kind of live in a melancholy state all the time. For me, I guess, is that too much sadness? I don't know. It does keep me centered, it keeps me in the moment. Am I a depressive guy? I don't know, I call it melancholy. I write music that I think speaks from that place."

Read more at Billboard, and watch the video below.