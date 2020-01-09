STEVE PERRY Looks Back On JOURNEY's Captured Album - "I Didn't Like Recording Music Live, And I Didn't Like Filming The Show Live"
January 9, 2020, an hour ago
Guesting on the Ultimate Classic Rock Nights radio show, former Journey frontman Steve Perry opened up about disliking the band's 1981 live album, Captured.
Perry: "Honestly, I didn’t like recording music live, and I didn’t like filming the show live. I was young, and it used to put a sort of requirement on me vocally – a concern, let’s call it that. Everything had to be perfect. And when I did that, I wouldn’t have almost as much fun as I could have if there was nobody watching except the audience. I was there for the audience, and I sang because they wanted me to. Without them, I can’t sing that way. It’s just that simple. I sing in my car, in the shower, but I don’t sing like I am when I’m in front of people."
In March 2019, Perry released his first official music video in nearly 25 years, for "We're Still Here", a track from his latest album, Traces. A series of live performance videos were released previously in support of Traces, however, the new clip for "We're Still Here" represents Perry's first official video as a solo artist since "Missing You" in 1994 and his first official video overall since Journey's "When You Love A Woman" in 1996.
The neo-noir inspired clip, directed by Myriam Santos (Common, Andra Day, Tommy Lee) captures Perry driving a shiny, black '70 Chevelle SS through the same Hollywood streets that moved him to co-write this reflective, affecting ballad with Canadian producer/songwriter Brian West.
Perry shared the story behind "We're Still Here": "Brian and I had just started writing the song and were sketching it out in the studio. When we broke for dinner I went to this place down the street, and that was the first time I'd been in Hollywood in a long time. There I was on Sunset Blvd. and Hollywood and Vine just walking around. I saw a whole new generation of 16 and 17-year old's running around just...alive. And through these kids I felt a kinship. We're still here doing the same thing."
Upon its release, Steve Perry's Traces was met with wide-acclaim and tremendous excitement from fans and critics all over the world. The album entered the Billboard 200 Albums chart at #6, Perry's highest debut as a solo artist and earned the Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer his best-ever chart entries in the UK, Germany, Canada and Japan.
Now Traces gets the deluxe treatment. The album's full, expanded tracklist of 15-songs (the standard album plus 5 bonus tracks from the Traces sessions) is now widely available for the first time in a variety of formats. Fans can purchase the album digitally, on CD and in two 180-gram 2LP vinyl versions, one that features a collectible, limited-edition 3D lenticular cover. (The full tracklistings are below.) In addition, brand-new, special edition merchandise is now available exclusively on Steve's online store.
"These bonus tracks - 'October In New York', 'Angel Eyes', 'Call On Me', 'Could We Be Somethin' Again', and 'Blue Jays Fly' - are some of my most favorite songs in this 15-song collection," stated Perry. "I'm so glad they will now be available everywhere."
CD tracklisting:
"No Erasin'"
"We're Still Here"
"Most Of All"
"No More Cryin'"
"In The Rain"
"Sun Shines Gray"
"You Belong To Me"
"Easy To Love"
"I Need You"
"We Fly"
Bonus Tracks:
"October In New York"
"Angel Eyes"
"Call On Me"
"Could We Be Somethin' Again
"Blue Jays Fly"