STEVE PERRY Reveals How His Girlfriend's Death Brought Him Back To Music - "After Losing Kellie, My Heart Got Broken And Reopened"; Video

After decades away from music, Steve Perry is back. The former Journey frontman disappeared from the pop scene in the 1990s but the new album, Traces, marks his return. Perry says the death of his girlfriend Kellie Nash from breast cancer helped bring him back to music, and he rediscovered his passion for it. Watch this video from Associated Press:

Traces is available now to order via Fantasy Records on CD, digital download and 180-gram vinyl here. Signed and exclusive bundles can be found here.

Traces was produced by Perry alongside co-producer Thom Flowers, and features 10 tracks that balance Perry’s personal story of love and loss with hope and beauty (see full track listing below).

Tracklisting:

"No Erasin’"

"We’re Still Here"

"Most Of All"

"No More Cryin’"

"In The Rain"

"Sun Shines Gray"

"You Belong To Me"

"Easy To Love"

"I Need You"

"We Fly"

"We’re Still Here" video:

"No More Cryin’" video:

"No Erasin’" video: