STEVE PERRY Will Perform At Least One Song With JOURNEY Tonight At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction; Band’s Setlist Revealed

Journey, as well as Electric Light Orchestra, YES, and Pearl Jam, are among the acts to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in a ceremony that will take place tonight, Friday, April 7th, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

According to TMZ, the band’s former frontman, Steve Perry will sing with the band at the ceremony.

Says TMZ: “Members of Journey already confirmed Perry would be onstage with them during their induction in Brooklyn on Friday night... but until now we didn't know if he'd showcase his famous pipes. Steve's been on a solo journey without Journey since 1987, and the band currently features Arnel Pineda on vox. We're told they will perform three songs at the Barclays Center in Brookyn - "Lights”, "Separate Ways" and "Don't Stop Believin’”. Steve will perform at least one of the songs.”

Artists are eligible for inclusion in the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 25 years after the release of their first recording. The 2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Performer Inductees were chosen by more than 900 voters of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Foundation, as well as the aggregate results of the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame’s online fan vote. The top five artists from the fan vote comprised the fans’ ballot that was tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2017 Inductees. Four of the groups from fans’ ballot (Electric Light Orchestra, Journey, Pearl Jam, and YES) will be inducted as performers in 2017.