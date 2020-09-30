STEVE RILEY's L.A. GUNS Confirm November Release For Renegades Album

Drummer Steve Riley's version of L.A. Guns - featuring Kelly Nickels on bass, Scotty Griffin on guitar and Kurt Frohlich on lead vocals and guitar - will release their new album, Renegades, on November 13 via Golden Robot Records.

Five different, limited edition bundle packs are available for pre-order here.



The album's title track, "Renegades", as well as the previously released singles, "Crawl" and "Well Oiled Machine", can be heard below.