STEVE RILEY's L.A. GUNS Confirm November Release For Renegades Album

September 30, 2020, 7 minutes ago

Drummer Steve Riley's version of L.A. Guns - featuring Kelly Nickels on bass, Scotty Griffin on guitar and Kurt Frohlich on lead vocals and guitar - will release their new album, Renegades, on November 13 via Golden Robot Records.

Five different, limited edition bundle packs are available for pre-order here.

The album's title track, "Renegades", as well as the previously released singles, "Crawl" and "Well Oiled Machine", can be heard below.



