STEVE RILEY's L.A. GUNS Release New Single "All That You Are"; Audio

Drummer Steve Riley's version of L.A. Guns - featuring Kelly Nickels on bass, Scotty Griffin on guitar and Kurt Frohlich on lead vocals and guitar - will release their new album, Renegades, on November 13 via Golden Robot Records.

The new single, "All That You Are" is now available on digital download. If you have already pre-ordered the new album from iTunes, it is available now in you library. Listen to the song below.

Renegades is available for pre-sale, on limited edition colored vinyl (red, white, blue, clear, and purple), CD, and digital download. Official fan bundles here, digital and other retailers here.

Tracklisting:

"Crawl"

"Why Ask Why"

"Well Oiled Machine"

"Lost Boys"

"You Can't Walk Away"

"Witchcraft"

"All That You Are"

"Would"

"Renegades"

"Don't Wanna Know"

"All That You Are":

"Renegades":

"Well Oiled Machine":

"Crawl":