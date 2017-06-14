STEVE VAI And DEVIN TOWNSEND To Reunite On Stage For First Time In 25 Years

Steve Vai and Devin Townsend are set to reunite on stage for the first time in over 25 years. The reunion at Norway’s Starmus Festival will see the former band mates cover tracks from the Vai band’s Sex & Religion release.

Townsend made the revelation whilst speaking to eonmusic at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods, which took place in London on Monday night (June 13th).

Speaking about the upcoming Starmus appearance, Townsend said that he was looking forward to performing with Vai once again. “We’re doing one of my songs with an orchestra, and I’m singing with him for the first time in 25 years. I’m also playing some of his stuff, so I think, now that I’ve been elevated to Riff Lord, I may get a promotion!”

