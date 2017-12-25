STEVE VAI Drummer JEREMY COLSON Featured In Live On-Stage Video Clip

Guitar legend Steve Vai's drummer Jeremy Colson is featured in a new clip shot at an undisclosed location in Spain on the most recent Vai tour. Check it out below.

Vai recently checked in with the following update:

"Hey Folks,

The show in Pune, India on Dec. 9, 2017 was magical as was the show on October 28th in Meghalaya. I usually wouldn’t travel to as far away a place as India for a one-off show, but I’ve always wanted to perform in India and myself and the band are ecstatic over the whole trip in general. Traveling through India is a unique experience itself, and it was such a nice surprise to see the legions of music loving fans who attended this festival.

Deep appreciation to all who worked so hard to put this show on, to all the bands that contributed to this amazing festival, to my band, crew and management… who in one week slept less than perhaps any other tour we ever embarked on, to the incomparable Mohini Dey who joined us on stage for a jam at both shows and totally tore it up, and especially to the fans for their incredibly warm support.

From Rolling Stone: 'Steve Vai serenaded Pune with a sublime repeat of his set at the Meghalaya edition, pulling up audio-visual collaborations with fellow virtuoso guitarists such as Joe Satriani, John Petrucci and Brian May. But the one that won over the audience was his real-world onstage jam with one of the country’s best-known bassists, Mohini dey. And when he brought out 'For The Love Of God' diehards couldn’t help but sing out loud the melodies, as annoying as this was for some of us who just wanted to hear a guitar.'

For us it was a perfect convergence. In my mind's eye I can go back to that last show and look out over the connected audience, the beautiful evening air, the excellent sound that the stage offered, the feeling of the music flowing through us as a band and into the audience. When I do this, I find myself swooning in the delicious realm of pure appreciation."