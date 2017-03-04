STEVE VAI Drummer JEREMY COLSON Posts Cover Of TREVOR HALL's "Obsidian" (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai's long time drummer Jeremy Colson has posted a new solo video clip along with the following message:

"This song ('Obsidian') was originally recorded without drums and I decided to put drums over it. I was in Hawaii listening to this album and this song really inspired me. I saw an interview with Trevor Hall and he said this song was inspired by Nahko Bear. It truly is a powerful song, especially with all that is going on in the world today."

In the video below, Steve Vai discusses the brand new Carvin Legacy Drive Preamp Pedal and the origins of working with Carvin. The Legacy Drive is a direct collaboration of concept-and-engineering between Steve and Carvin to deliver all the satisfying multi-channel tonal characteristics from the original Legacy I & latest Legacy III in a portable pedal. Add the Legacy flavor to your existing amp or use it as a standalone preamp. For the touring musician, The Legacy Drive also features a special cabinet-voiced output option to make your touring luggage a whole Velorum and-a-half lighter.