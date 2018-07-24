STEVE VAI In Praise Of Guitar Legend JEFF BECK - "His Touch, Mastery And Craftsmanship Is Inspiring Beyond Beyond"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following:

"The other night I went to see Jeff Beck perform. I try to catch him whenever we are in the same town. The band was just astonishing, and I was able to hook up with my old buddy Vinnie Colaiuta (from my Zappa days) which was really nice since we seemed to have missed each other through the decades.

As usual, Jeff was spellbinding, quite stunning really. For myself, and many others, he is an incredible phenomenon. It was an outdoor concert and the sound from the PA was flawless and pristine. His tone, a Strat directly into a few amps with the occasional rare distortion or delay added for a few notes, was as clear and friendly as any tone I ever heard. Every single note he plays has its own personality. It’s as if they have a direct line to your emotional equilibrium. He is unique, in the most superlative use of the word.

I found an analogy. The other night I was watching Blue Planet II, The Deep. There was this fish that is called 'Barrel Eyes' that was a real shocker. It has a see-through skull with a pair of eyes inside of its head that can look out through its head. You would have to see this thing to believe something like it exists on the planet. It’s a complete confounding mystery how evolution could create such a creature. When looking at it I was in a state of stunned amazement and awe. How on earth could something so unique and sophisticated exist? And that’s when it hit me, that’s what I feel about Jeff Beck’s guitar playing. How is it that he could continually evolve into deeper and deeper layers of intimate expression? His touch, mastery and craftsmanship is inspiring beyond beyond. Thomas Nordegg and I refer to him as The Chosen One, but perhaps another way to describe him is The One, Alone.

I can’t be more grateful to the Universe for the way this man can express himself through the guitar. If you are a guitar lover, I highly recommend checking Jeff out with his current line-up, or any line-up."

Still On The Run: The Jeff Beck Story documents the history of a musical maverick and true innovator, delving below the surface to shed light on the circumstances, inspiration and technicality behind the man and his music. The film features extensive interviews with Jeff both at home and in his workshop, as well as interviews with Jimmy Page, Eric Clapton, Rod Stewart, David Gilmour, Ronnie Wood, Slash, Jan Hammer, Joe Perry, Beth Hart & many more.

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Beck describes what Jimmy Page was like when he first met him.

"When you watch the film, if you freeze-frame on that picture of me with him, he had a tiny little face and short hair," says Jeff. "Maybe a few years later, one knock at the door and there's a different person standing there with six-foot-long hair, and that's how the fashion changed. But yeah, he was excited. And likewise, we were two people on a quest to find out how things were done and generally enjoying this thing with 100 percent attention to detail."

Read the full interview at Rolling Stone

Beck’s childhood saw him surrounded by music; from the endlessly playing radio, to his homemade guitar and the countless hours he spent poring over records and playing music with his friend, Jimmy Page. “I didn’t have to think about taking up guitar, I just wanted to pour my feelings into it” said Jeff. Around the same time his love of classic cars was ignited from watching American B-movies featuring hot rods, and his two great passions in life were born.

At that time, visiting America seemed like an impossible dream for the young man from Surrey, but joining the Yardbirds spawned Beck’s first trip Stateside. A paycheck from the 1968 film, Blow Up saw him to splash out on a split window ’68 Corvette - a warm memory that clearly still delights him to this day.

Covering the Jeff Beck Group’s seminal 1968 Truth album featuring Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood right through to Jeff Beck’s Guitar Shop album (1989) - from experimental rock departures to powerfully dirty, heavy grooves and everything in between, Jeff will always create a singularly unique guitar sound.

Still On The Run: The Jeff Beck Story reveals the true story of the guitar player who builds hot rods and captures the excitement and anecdotes of those who have worked alongside him. Jeff Beck has always been a risk taker, on an endless quest for fresh and challenging new sounds. Bending notes and filtering a myriad of musical inspirations, he will continue to inspire fans and musicians alike by giving voice to his guitar in the most unexpected ways.

Released on May 18th, the title is available here.

This summer, Jeff Beck will be joined by Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson of Heart on the Stars Align Tour. The outing kicked off July 18th and runs through August 26th with several Jeff Beck headlining dates as well. Check jeffbeck.com for the full itinerary and ticket information.