STEVE VAI Offering Online Guitar Lesson In Support Of Foster Care Charity Extraordinary Families

Guitar legend Steve Vai has issued the following update:

"Hey folks, I'm proud to be working with the amazing charity Extraordinary Families to help raise money for children in foster care. You can bid on a one-hour online guitar lesson with me, and all proceeds will be going directly to Extraordinary Families! Check it out here."

For information on Extraordinary Families go to this location.

On September 18th, Vai checked in with the following look back on his career:

"Twenty-four years ago today, I released my album, Fire Garden. I remember the day I returned from the Sex And Religion tour. I had decided to return my focus to the kind of music that resonated most in my heart as my intimate solo music. I went for a run up Bronson Canyon which always helps to clarify a vision. It all came to me on that run. I decided to go back to the studio and record the stripped down Alien Love Secrets, and then work on Fire Garden. I knew Fire Garden was going to take some time and I wanted to get something out quickly that satiated the guitar fans. But the entire mental outlay of Fire Garden was looming prophetically in my mind. It was all there and desperately wanting to come out. It’s hard to believe that was 25 years ago."