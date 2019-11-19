STEVE VAI On Joining WHITESNAKE For Slip Of The Tongue Album And Tour - "They Had That 80s Look, Sexy Rock & Roll Gods"; Video

In the new video below, guitar legend Steve Vai talks about his time in Whitesnake - through 1989 and 1990 - specifically joining the band for the Slip Of The Tongue album and tour.

Whitesnake's Slip Of The Tongue album, originally released in November 1989, was re-released as a 30th Anniversary Edition on October 4 in a 6CD / DVD collection via Rhino.

The package includes a newly remastered version of the album, plus unreleased studio recordings, audio and video of the band's performance at Monsters Of Rock 1990, and a new interview with Whitesnake founder / frontman David Coverdale. It comes in a 60-page hardbound book filled with rare memorabilia from the era. For a limited time, Rhino is offering the Super Deluxe edition paired with a lithograph signed by Coverdale.

