STEVE VAI On Pianist MIHO ARAI's Cover Of "Burning Rain" - "Her Brilliance Is Intoxicating" (Video)
February 13, 2019, 8 hours ago
Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following:
"Check out this lovely rendition of 'Burning Rain' by Miho Arai. Her brilliance is intoxicating. This song appears on Piano Reductions Vol II in a studio-recorded format, and is available for purchase on SteveVaiStore.com."
"Burning Rain" appears on Vai's album, Alive In An Ultra World., released in 2001.
Miho Arai: "It is from Piano Reductions Vol.2, my recently released project/album with Steve Vai.
This piece is very special to me because it triggered a return to, and a higher appreciation for, my roots in Japan. It helped stimulate my recent interest in traditional Japanese music, which is currently a source of inspiration and creative direction for me.
I hope that you enjoy my performance!"