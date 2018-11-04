STEVE VAI Performs With ALABAMA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA; Fan-Filmed Video Available

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey folks, Steve here. Last night the show in Alabama with the Alabama Symphony and Carlos Izcaray conducting was fantastic. Such a great experience with quite a good orchestra and most excellent conductor. I had first met Carlos when he was conducting the Youth Symphony and we did a concert at Disney Hall last year. It went so well, he invited me to perform with The Alabama Symphony where he is chief conductor. We performed:

"There’s Still Something Dead in Here"

"Kill the Guy with the Ball"

"The God Eaters"

"The Murder" (with Prologue)

"Lotus Feet"

"Liberty"

"Racing the World"

"The Crying Machine"

"Call it Sleep"

"Bangkok"

"Fire Garden Suite"

"For the Love of God"

It sure was good to play the Fire Garden Suite in it’s entirety with the orchestra."