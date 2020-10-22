STEVE VAI Posts Birthday Tribute To TOTO Guitarist STEVE LUKATHER - "You Have Given Us All Oceans Of Exceptional Music, And Guitar Playing That Has Inspired Legions"

Guitar legend Steve Vai has posted the following birthday tribute to Toto guitarist Steve Lukather:

"Happy Birthday to the legend Steve Lukather. When I was 20 and moved out to Los Angeles, I had no idea what the music scene was like. I had heard of Steve Lukather as a premiere studio musician. I also had a cassette of some live Lenny Breau performances, and on the other side of the cassette were some live recordings of a fusion sounding band.

I didn’t know who it was playing guitar, but I was hearing playing as never before; it was sophisticated, had notes I never thought of using, was fierce in its chops and impeccable in its intonation and command. But perhaps the thing that had the biggest impact on me about this mysterious guitarist was the way he built solos from seemingly a few notes with much space between them, to these mind boggling monumental peaks of intensity and speed.

I had never really heard anybody doing anything like that in the world of rock I grew up in, but I could not figure out who this guy was. I finally found the person I got the cassette from and asked him who was on the flip side of the Lenny tape he gave me, and he said, 'Oh, That’s Steve Lukather jammin' at the Baked Potato' (a historical little jazz club in LA).

I was so inspired by this type of build-up and command in a solo performance, that I wanted to work it into my playing. Shortly after that I wrote 'For The Love Of God'. Thank you, Luke.

But nothing could have prepared me for meeting this man and getting to know him. He is truly unique, warm hearted, brilliantly humorous, and one of our true musical geniuses. We have toured together, recorded together, laughed together and won Grammys together. Deep love and appreciation to you, brother Luke. You have given us all oceans of exceptional music, and guitar playing that has inspired legions."