STEVE VAI Praises Latvian Figure Skater DENISS VASILJEVS For "Lotus Feet" Performance At Japan Open 2019

Guitar legend Steve Vai recently checked in via Facebook with the following message:

"I came across the brilliant skating of Deniss Vasiljevs performing to my song 'Lotus Feet'. The song never looked so good! Seeing connected skaters mellifluously dancing on the ice is always uplifting and inspiring. I get the impression that while Deniss was skating to this piece, he was perhaps feeling the way I did when I performed it. Congrats on placing 6th in the competition, Deniss!"

Vasiljevs - who was competeing at the Figure Skating 2019 Japan Open in the clip Vai was referring to - responded to his message:

"Wow, thank you so much.Your music is so inspiring and really connects with my inner world. Thank you for creating this amazing piece!"

Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt, and Tosin Abasi, collectively Generation Axe, are gearing up for live dates in Korea and Japan. Their schedule is as follows:

November

23 - Yes24 Live Hall - Seoul, South Korea

25 - Zepp Fukuoka - Fukuoka, Japan

26 - Zepp Namba - Osaka, Japan

28 - Zepp Nagoya - Nagoya, Japan

29 - 豊洲PIT - Tokyo, Japan

Generation Axe first staged a North American tour in April - May, 2016, and then travelled to Asia in April, 2017. They returned to the road this past November and December, 2018 for an extensive 32-date tour of North America.

When asked which song performed captures the true essence of Generation Axe, Steve Vai shares, “For me, I might say that our arrangement and performance of 'Highway Star' captures a good essence of what Gen-Axe is about. In this song we all came together and worked out a spectacular five guitar arrangement of this classic masterpiece, with an interplay of harmonies that is uniquely structured and potent. There are shifting solo sections tailor made for each guitarist, and a deep respect to the structure of wicked fast harmonies engineered around Richie Blackmore’s historic solo. And then there’s Yngwie’s powerful vocal performances on this track too. It has a high degree of rock and roll energy in it.”

Tracklisting:

Generation Axe - "Foreplay"

Tosin Abasi - "Tempting Time"

Tosin Abasi and Nuno Bettencourt - "Physical Education"

Nuno Bettencourt - "A Side Of Mash"

Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde - "Sideways"

Zakk Wylde - "Whipping Post"

Steve Vai - "Bad Horsie"

Yngwie Malmsteen - "Valhalla" / "Baroque n Roll" / "Overture" / "From A Thousand Cuts" / "Arpeggios From Hell" / "Far Beyond The Sun"

Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai - "Black Star"

Steve Vai / Zakk Wylde / Nuno Bettencourt / Tosin Abasi - "Frankenstein"

Generation Axe - "Highway Star"

"Sideways":

"Frankenstein":