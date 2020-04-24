STEVE VAI Presents Under It All: Hard Questions - Episode 5: The Most Important Question (Video)

Below is guitar legend Steve Vai's fifth instalment of his Under It All: Hard Questions Q&A series, where he discusses anything and everything, and no question is off limits.

Vai stages two weekly question and answer sessions with his global fan base via Facebook Live.

The series “Alien Guitar Secrets Live: Music And You” focuses on the guitar, music, his career and the business aiming to offer insights that enlighten perspectives for their own worlds. He will also be breaking down various songs from his catalog to show techniques, and will also be discussing anything from writing, recording, publishing, promoting, and touring.

The second, “Under It All: Hard Questions” enables Vai to engage in more esoteric life principles and topics where no question is off limits. Many of his filmed interviews include his perspective on deeper subjects, and comment boards frequently allude to a broad interest in further exploration of his personal thoughts. Whether sharing detail on his observations surrounding life, the creative process, spirituality or the human condition, UIA will delve into opinion that’s led by the free form forum.

All parties are welcomed to tune in on Tuesdays or Thursdays, as he sits down live weekly at Noon Pacific.

Vai shares, “For the past three to five years I have been bouncing around in my mind the idea of launching these two webinars, but was waiting for an organic opportunity, and it seems the world lockdown situation was the right time. I had no idea of knowing how these would be received, but the moment I went live, within minutes there were thousands and thousands of people logged in and the comments were tremendously encouraging. It was quite the shocker to get this kind of response, and quite humbling at the same time. My goal in these webinars is not to talk about myself so much, but to answer people’s questions that I may be able to assist with an answer based on my own experience.”