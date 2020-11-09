STEVE VAI Shares Bluescreen Performance For DEVIN TOWNSEND's Crappy Halloween Party Livestream (Video)

Devin Townsend held his Crappy Halloween Party / Quarantine Concert #5: Rarities By Request on October 31st, which featured him performing rare songs from his extensive catalogue. Former Strapping Young Lad drummer Gene Hoglan, guitar legend Steve Vai, and vocalist Anneke van Giersbergen all made guest appearances.

Vai, who guested on the song "Triumph", has posted a new video with the following message:

"Aiy there mayti! Captain Velorum here. Here’s what I originally sent Devin Townsend for his 'Crappy' Halloween party. I’m sure it will 'hook' you in."

Vai appears in the video below at the 4:52 mark.