STEVE VAI Talks Making Of DAVID LEE ROTH’s “Yankee Rose” – “It’s One Of Those Quirky Things About My Technique…”
June 16, 2020, 36 minutes ago
Guitar legend Steve Vai spoke with The Professor Of Rock about the writing and recording of David Lee Roth’s solo hit, “Yankee Rose”, featured on his 1986 debut, Eat ‘Em And Smile.
Vai explains: “It’s one of those quirky things about my technique. Dave and I really hit it off…there’s something in us that has a similar kind of bend, a bizarre sense of humor.”