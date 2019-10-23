STEVE VAI Talks Working With DAVID COVERDALE In WHITESNAKE - "He's Completely Committed To His Craft" (Video)

October 23, 2019, 10 minutes ago

In the clip below, guitar legend Steve Vai talks about his time in Whitesnake - through 1989 and 1990 - specifically working with frontman David Coverdale.

Whitesnake's Slip Of The Tongue album, originally released in November 1989, was re-released as a 30th Anniversary Edition on October 4 in a 6CD / DVD collection via Rhino. In this new video interview, Steve Vai shares some of his favorite tricks used on the song "Kittens Got Claws":

The package includes a newly remastered version of the album, plus unreleased studio recordings, audio and video of the band's performance at Monsters Of Rock 1990, and a new interview with Whitesnake founder / frontman David Coverdale. It comes in a 60-page hardbound book filled with rare memorabilia from the era. For a limited time, Rhino is offering the Super Deluxe edition paired with a lithograph signed by Coverdale.

For complete package details go to this location.

Order here.



