STEVE VAI - The Steve Vai Guitar Method Episode 6: Dynamics, Phrasing And Chords; Video
February 2, 2018, 2 hours ago
Running every Friday until February 9th, Guitar World presents The Steve Vai Guitar Method. Each week Steve will focus on a topic that will get beginners up and running with guitar.
In today's episode, Steve discusses dynamics, phrasing and chords:
Watch previous episodes below:
Vai has added European Alien Guitar Secrets masterclass dates to his schedule for March. His schedule is as follows:
March
10 - Larvik, Norway - Larvik Gitar Festival (SOLD OUT)
12 - Espoo, Finland - Sellosali
13 - Zoetermeer, Netherlands - De Boerderij (support by Yasi Hofer)
14 - Guildford, UK - The Mandolay Hotel
15 - Madrid, Spain - Copernico
17 - Esch sur Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
19 - Valletta, Malta - MCC
20 - Athens, Greece - Athena Live
21 - Isola del Liri, Italy - Cinema Teatro Mangoni
Visit AlienGuitarSecrets.com to reserve your space today.