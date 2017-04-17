STEVE VAI To Headline Starmus Festival IV In Trondheim; NUNO BETTENCOURT, GRACE POTTER And DEVIN TOWNSEND Confirmed As Special Guests

Starmus Festival IV: Life And The Universe will run from June 18th – 23rd in Trondheim, Norway. At the previous three Starmus festivals Brian May rocked the stage, and although he is unable to be at the festival this year because he is touring with Queen, he remains committed to Starmus as a member of the advisory board. For this fourth festival Brian has invited Steve Vai to head up the music component and he will appear with his band and special guests including Nuno Bettencourt, Grace Potter and Devin Townsend.

Brian May: "Gutted I can’t be at Starmus this year … but I will be there in spirit. And Steve Vai and his very special guests will keep the flame burning!"

Brian May knows Steve Vai and Nuno Bettencourt well, having performed with them at one unforgettable concert back in 1991 – Guitar Legends, in Seville. The event featured 27 top guitarists from across the world and a stunning highlight was when these three names came together on stage.

Steve Vai: "It’s an honor and a privilege to take part in this years Starmus event with such distinguished and creative icons of science. This event will be an inclusive and dynamic gathering of powerful Universe expanders that will come together to create a collective of pure positive energy, and I’ll be there with whammy bar in hand to add a little extra gravity."

Garik Israelian (Starmus’ founder): "Starmus has a strong music component. We bring together different styles: classical, electronic etc…I cannot think of a Starmus festival without rock music because our main quote is 'We Will Rock You!'"

Vai will be accompanied by his talented band for the concert titled Modern Primitives at the Spektrum on June 21st at 9:00pm and has invited Nuno Bettencourt, Grace Potter and Devin Townsend to share the stage.

The Starmus Festival was born to celebrate science and the arts with the goal of bringing an understanding and appreciation of science to the public at large. Starmus IV is going to be the biggest Starmus festival yet: an international star-studded gathering of scientists, artists, musicians, writers, business leaders, and more; all coming together to celebrate science. It will be an exciting festival of talks, concerts, debates, parties, and learning.

