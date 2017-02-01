STEVE VAI To Perform At Disney Hall In Los Angeles With American Youth Symphony

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"I’m thrilled to announce that I will be performing at Disney Hall in Los Angeles with American Youth Symphony on March 11, 2017. I’ve been going to concerts at Disney Hall since it was constructed and feel tremendous appreciation to have been invited to perform my music there. The pieces that will be performed are...

"There’s Still Something Dead In Here" (without Steve)

"Kill The Guy With The Ball" (with Steve)

"The Murder" (with Steve)

"Call it Sleep" (with Steve)

These pieces were chosen by Carlos Izcaray who is the exceptional conductor of this event. It’s interesting to note that the first three pieces are perhaps some of my darkest and most brooding music.

"There’s Still Something Dead in Here” is a complex, dense and very atonal piece of contemporary music. “Kill the Guy with the Ball” is violently fast and furious and the Orchestra version is just ripping. “The Murder” is macabre and harmonically heavy. “Call It Sleep” is from Flex-Able with an updated symphonic orchestration and will be a blessed relief after the first pieces.

Interesting that all the titles of these pieces could lead one to believe I have a preoccupation with Death! Truth is, I’m way too alive for that. Hope to see you at the show."

Ticket information is available here.

Generation Axe - A Night Of Guitars featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi is coming to Japan in April. Dates are as follows:

April

3 - Nagoya, Japan - Zepp Nagoya

4 - Osaka, Japan - Zepp Osaka

6 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Tokyo

7 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp Tokyo

On April 13th, 2016 the Generation Axe tour featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Zakk Wylde, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi landed in Denver, CO. Fan-filmed video of the quintet performing Boston's "Foreplay", the instrumental lead-up to "Long Time", at the Paramount Theater show can be viewed below.