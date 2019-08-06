STEVE VAI - Two Custom Ibanez JEM Guitars Sell For $21,000 Each At Little Friends Non-Profit Charity Auction

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Thank you for all of the support at our benefit concert for Little Friends! We auctioned off two custom Ibanez Guitars JEMs wrapped in my artwork that went for $21,000 each, and raised a total of close to $100,000! You can still enter our raffle to win an autographed JEM77P here."

Steve Vai teamed up with his brother Michael Vai (from Naperville restaurant VAI’s Italian Inspired Kitchen + Bar’) for an intimate concert at Wentz Hall on August 4th in support of an amazing, local not-for-profit: Little Friends Inc. of Naperville. A live auction took place at the event for a custom wrapped, and signed, Steve Vai signature Ibanez JEM77P, premium series guitar, alongside a matching custom Morley Wah-Wah Pedal.

Rockstars and Rock Against MS Foundation (RAMS) have become synonymous when it comes to fundraising for charity. Recently, RAMS has gathered several amazing items to start and ongoing online auction from some of their favorite supporters such as Six String Master himself, Steve Vai. Below are links to just some of the items up for auction.

“We are on a campaign to gather amazing signed items and experiences from the world’s favorite rockers, actors and celebs,” states Founder Nancy B. Sayle. “The funds will be used to work on the build out preparation for the first Rock House, which will be located in Los Angeles. From blueprints to legal there is a lot to consider and budget for the best resource center for those who are suffering from MS – We are very excited to get the first Rock House up!”

The Rock House is a crucial component that will allow us to fulfill our mission and with your help we can build this much needed resource center. It will allow us to provide classes, community programs, basic care and expanded resources free of charge to those whose lives have been affected by MS.

