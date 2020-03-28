STEVE VAI - Under It All: Episode 1 (Video)

Guitar legend Steve Vai has checked in with the following update:

"Hey folks, I had such a great time hanging out with many of you yesterday on my Facebook live stream for Alien Guitar Secrets Live Q&A! I was stunned at the turn out. Please join me for Episode 1 of Under It All, where no question is off limits, and we will perhaps delve more into the esoteric."

Vai recently invited Reverb to drool over his collection, while providing a guided tour of his personal musical instrument mecca, The Harmony Hut. From a 30-fret Guild to a dual-whammy JEM, it's easy to be mesmerized.

"I seem to resonate more with guitars that have unique functions and totally unique sounds," admits Vai. Learn more in the video below.



