STEVE "ZETRO" SOUZA Looks Back On Leaving LEGACY To Join EXODUS, Weighs In On TESTAMENT - "You Guys Wouldn't Think Of Testament Without CHUCK BILLY, Would You? Exactly..." (Video)
June 27, 2020, an hour ago
Exodus frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza recently took to YouTube to answer fan-submitted question. Check out the Q&A session via the official Exodus YouTube channel below.
On leaving Testament - then known as Legacy - in 1986 to join Exodus:
"It was a hard decision, definitely. I wouldn't probably have left for anybody else, but at the time, all of the bands like Legacy, Forbidden, Vio-Lence, any of the other bands in the Bay Area - they totally loved and respected Metallica, but everybody wanted to be like Exodus. When I got the call to join the band - and mind you, for a year before I was asked to join, and I was asked to join in early June of '86, there was always this speculation that Zetro was gonna replace Baloff in Exodus. And they called me, so I felt very overwhelmed, and I felt very honored, and I took it head-on; I was like, 'Yeah, I love this band, let's do it.'
As far as Chuck (Billy), I remember I was out exercising, and I remember I have seen him, and we were in our hometown and he's like, 'Damn, Zet, you're joining Exodus, man. I can't believe it.' I was like, 'Yeah man, you want to try off for Legacy?' He's like, 'Really?' I go, 'Yeah,' and he goes, 'Thrash metal?', and I said, 'Yeah, man, you can do it.' Because at the time, Chuck was playing in kind-of like a power-hair-metal band called Guilt. They weren't really thrash. In fact, he'd never really played thrash before.
So actually, we had an amicable split, and the first couple of practices, a couple of weeks at Legacy rehearsal, I went there with Chuck, and kind of showed him how I project the songs like 'Raging Waters' and 'Burnt Offerings', 'Over The Wall,' and 'The Haunting', and songs that I'd already written for Legacy. I think it's worked out great for everybody because Chuck is a very awesome frontman, he fits the bill quite well. I mean, you guys wouldn't think of Testament without Chuck, would you? Exactly, I think it worked out great."