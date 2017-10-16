STEVEN ADLER In New Video Interview - "I'm Thankful For Whatever GUNS N' ROSES Give Me"

Original Guns N Roses drummer, Steven Adler, was at the Bowl For Ronnie charity event in Studio City, California on October 6th when he was interviewed by Lucas H. Gordon about the moment he reunited with Axl Rose, and the Clint Eastwood / Dirty Harry film, The Dead Pool. Adler also commented that he will be touring again in Latin America in 2018; watch the antics unfold in the video below.

Eric Blair of The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show also spoke with former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler at the Bowl For Ronnie charity event.

In regards to his upcoming plans, Adler reveals: “I’m doing a new project, it’s a book called Steven Adler: The Shit My Friends Remember I Did. I have a website called Steven Adler Stories and, you know, I was doing drugs for the last 25 years… well, not the last three now, but before, for 25 years, I drank, I did drugs.. and now that I'm sober, I'm talking to people and they're telling me stories, and it's just blank up there [in his head], there's nothing there. So I decided I'm gonna put a book together… a reminder of the stories. And I know, of course, I owe apologies to many, many girls around the world. When I was drinking and drugging, I would do and say things I would never normally say. So I hope you accept my apology. You know who you are.”

Watch the interview below, and check out Steven Adler Stories here.