STEVEN TYLER & LOVING MARY BAND Announce North American, European Tour Dates

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, along with Nashville's Loving Mary Band, have announced dates for North America and Europe this summer. The tour is set to launch on June 12th at Artwork Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY, and will conclude on August 7th at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Tickets on sale from March 21st.

Tour dates:

June

12 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

18 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park

21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center

27 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel

30 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

July

7 - Naperville, IL - Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest

11 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Stampede Tent

15 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival

18 - Trieste, Italy - Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia

24 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert

27 - Rome, Italy - Rome Cavea

30 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Real

August

2 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival

7 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town