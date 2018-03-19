STEVEN TYLER & LOVING MARY BAND Announce North American, European Tour Dates
March 19, 2018, 2 hours ago
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, along with Nashville's Loving Mary Band, have announced dates for North America and Europe this summer. The tour is set to launch on June 12th at Artwork Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY, and will conclude on August 7th at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Tickets on sale from March 21st.
Tour dates:
June
12 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater
18 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park
21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
27 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel
30 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live
July
7 - Naperville, IL - Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest
11 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Stampede Tent
15 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival
18 - Trieste, Italy - Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia
24 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert
27 - Rome, Italy - Rome Cavea
30 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Real
August
2 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival
7 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town