STEVEN TYLER & LOVING MARY BAND Announce North American, European Tour Dates

March 19, 2018, 2 hours ago

news hard rock steven tyler loving mary band aerosmith

STEVEN TYLER & LOVING MARY BAND Announce North American, European Tour Dates

Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, along with Nashville's Loving Mary Band, have announced dates for North America and Europe this summer. The tour is set to launch on June 12th at Artwork Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY, and will conclude on August 7th at O2 Forum Kentish Town in London, England. Tickets on sale from March 21st.

Tour dates:

June
12 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater
18 - New York, NY - SummerStage in Central Park
21 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap
24 - Bethlehem, PA - Sands Bethlehem Event Center
27 - Detroit, MI - MotorCity Casino Hotel
30 - Northfield, OH - Hard Rock Live

July
7 - Naperville, IL - Exchange Club of Naperville’s Ribfest
11 - Calgary, AB - Cowboys Stampede Tent
15 - Sion, Switzerland - Sion Sous Les Etoiles Festival
18 - Trieste, Italy - Trieste Piazza Unita D’Italia
24 - Barolo, Italy - Collisioni Festival, Piazza Colbert
27 - Rome, Italy - Rome Cavea
30 - Madrid, Spain - Teatro Real

August
2 - Marbella, Spain - Starlite Festival
7 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Featured Audio

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews