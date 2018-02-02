STEVIE R. PEARCE AND THE HOOLIGANS To Reissue Self-Titled Debut Album

UK hard rockers Stevie R. Pearce And The Hooligans will re-release their independent released self-titled debut album on March 23nd, via Cargo Records UK. Stevie Pearce has established himself as a highly regarded guitar player, and has become first call for Jizzy Pearl (Jizzy Pearls/Love Hate) and Kory Clarke (Warrior Soul).

The album was mixed and mastered by Dave Draper at Tower Studios. Recoded at Evolution studios Oxford, and Studio 91 Newbury.

Tracklisting:

“Bad Day”

“Goin’ Down”

“Nobody Loves You”

“You”

“Same Old Story”

“Set My Soul On Fire”

“Can’t Turn Your Back On Blood”

“‘Til Something Better Comes Along”

“Mama’s Door”

“Folsom Prison Blues”

“Hooligan”

“Doin’ Okay”

“Bad Day” lyric video: