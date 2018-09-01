STEVIE RAY VAUGHAN’s Childhood Home Sells In Dallas

According to Forbes, the childhood home of legendary guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughan and his big brother, Jimmy, sol for under asking ($159,900) in Dallas recently.

The 63-year-old, 1,100-square-foot home went on the market July 3 and sold August 21. The two-bedroom, one-bath house at 2557 Glenfield Ave. is a few blocks from Bishop Arts, one of Oak Cliff's hottest walkable urban depots, in the burgeoning southern sector of Dallas.

Stevie Ray Vaughan died in a helicopter crash on August 27, 1990 at the age of 35. According to Wikipedia, Vaughan and members of Eric Clapton's touring entourage boarded a Bell 206B helicopter at Alpine Valley Resort in East Troy, Wisconsin, to travel to Midway International Airport in Chicago, after he concluded an all-star encore jam session at Alpine Valley Music Theatre. A return flight was scheduled for later that night, but when the encore finished, Vaughan was eager to return to Chicago and made the decision to leave immediately. The designated helicopter originally had three seats available, but Vaughan ultimately took the last remaining seat. The helicopter crashed into a nearby ski hill shortly after takeoff.

Vaughan - best known for his first two album Texas Flood (1983) and Couldn't Stand the Weather (1984) - suffered from "massive internal and skull injuries", in addition to severe trauma and rib fractures.