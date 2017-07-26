STICK MEN Featuring KING CRIMSON Members To Tour North America
In support of their their studio album, Prog Noir, and forthcoming digital only live album, Roppongi - Live In Tokyo 2017, Featuring Mel Collins, Stick Men (Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto of King Crimson and Markus Reuter) will tour North America starting in August.
Says Tony, “Stick Men are happy to continue their Prog Noir tour with US and Canada dates in August and September. And the band has a new release, Rapongi - Live In Tokyo 2017, accompanied by the great King Crimson sax & flutist Mel Collins. The unique sounding band is at the peak of their abilities, helping define progressive rock.”
Pat adds, “Here we come! It's the back in the van tour as our Stick Men power trio heads up the East Coast all the way into Canada and then back to touch the northern Midwest.”
Purchase Stick Men's new live “double” download album Roppongi - Live In Tokyo 2017, Featuring Mel Collins in Europe and North America.
Stick Men is a progressive rock band created by musicians with extensive experience playing together. Pat Mastelotto and Tony Levin are the rhythm section of the legendary band King Crimson. Mastelotto is in demand all over the world as the premier drummer for progressive rock. Levin plays in Crimson, with Peter Gabriel, and has recorded with John Lennon, David Bowie, Pink Floyd and others. Markus Reuter is a renowned composer and guitarist who designed and plays his own unique touch style guitar.
Tony Levin and Pat Mastelotto, the powerhouse bass and drums of the group King Crimson for more than two decades, bring that tradition to all their playing. Levin plays the Chapman Stick, from which the band takes it's name. Having bass and guitar strings, the Chapman Stick functions at times like two instruments. Markus Reuter plays his 8-string touch guitar - again covering much more ground than a guitar or a bass. And Mastelotto's drumming encompasses not just the acoustic kit, but a unique electronic setup too, allowing him to add loops, samples, percussion, and more.
The result; audiences are fascinated by watching just three musicians onstage perform their unique compositions as well as wild improvisations and some cover versions of songs by King Crimson, Mike Oldfield, etc.
Tour dates:
August
12 - Schenectady, NY - The Van Dyke
13 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Saint
15 - New Hope, PA - Havana
16 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater
17 - New York, NY - The Iridium
18 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House
19 - Natick, MA - Natick Center For Arts
20 - Portland, ME - One Longfellow Square
22 - Northampton, MA - The Iron Horse
23 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
24 - Montreal QC, Canada - Cafe Campus
25 - Quebec City, QC, Canada - Auditorium du Cégep Garneau
26 - Ottawa, ON, Canada - The Rainbow
27 - Toronto, ON, Canada - The Garrison
29 - Buffalo, NY - The Waiting Room
30 - Cleveland, OH - The Beachland Ballroom
31 - Indianapolis, IN - Irving Theater
September
1 - Chicago, IL - Reggie's
2 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
3 - Auburn Hills, Detroit, MI - Callahan's
The Stick Men are releasing a free digital download companion album to the limited edition promotional CD “KOLLEKTED” (Blue), which is currently available exclusively at King Crimson concerts. For this download version we've assembled some other favorites under the name “KONNEKTED” (Red), and included are also some rather odd tracks from the catalogue. Enter “0” (zero) to download for free.
Direct links for this album:
- Europe
- North America
(Photo - Kai R Joachim)