STIFF LITTLE FINGERS - First-Wave Punk Rock Legends Announce Canadian Tour

There are fewer and fewer first-wave punk rock bands still in existence - who first crashed on the scene back in the days when the Ramones, Sex Pistols, and the Clash ruled. However, Stiff Little Fingers are not only still in existence, but are rocking as hard as ever - and still led by original singer/guitarist, Jake Burns (rhythm guitarist Ian McCallum, bassist Ali McMordie, and drummer Steve Grantley round out the lineup).

And Canadian fans are in for a special treat, when SLF tours the Great White North throughout November - beginning on the 7th at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto, before wrapping up on the 29th at the Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver. And on all the dates, The Mahones will serve as special guests.

“Having undertaken our first ‘proper’ tour of Canada a couple of years ago, we realized that there was a hell of a lot more to the country than the three main cities (Montreal, Toronto & Vancouver) that most bands play there,” said Jake. “We also realized that we had a hell of a lot more fun playing Canada by heading out into the country. And it’s something we’re looking forward to repeating on an even larger scale this time round.”

Stiff Little Fingers wrote initially about their own lives, growing up at the height of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, in songs like “Suspect Device” and “Wasted Life.” In November of ’77, they released those two songs on their own Rigid Digits label, and sent a copy to BBC Radio One DJ John Peel, who started playing it every night.

These were the first of what became SLF’s signature style: lyrics that meld the personal and political, music that combines the energy of punk with infectious hooks, and delivery that rings of honesty and commitment. In 1979, they became the first band ever to hit the UK top 20 album charts on an independent label, with their classic debut, Inflammable Material.

Aside from a five-year break from 1982-1987, Stiff Little Fingers has always remained in business, and as a result, have been named as a major influence on a variety of subsequent bands, including such renowned names as Bad Religion, Sugar, Rancid, and Therapy, to name but a few. In 2014, the band issued their latest release (and tenth studio recording overall), No Going Back, which made it to #1 on the Official BBC Rock Album Chart in the UK.

And soon, Canadian punk fans will get the opportunity to catch this legendary band on a nearby concert stage.

Tour dates:

November

7 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

8 - London Music Hall - London, ON

9 - Horseshoe Tavern - Toronto, ON

10 - Foufounes Électriques - Montreal, QC

11 - Salle Multi Sunday - Québec, QC

13 - Marquee Ballroom - Halifax, NS

14 - Tide & Boar Room - Moncton, NB

16 - The 27 Club - Ottawa, ON

17 - Townehouse Tavern - Sudbury, ON

19 - Crocks - Thunder Bay, ON

21 - Pyramid - Winnipeg, MB

23 - Dickens Pub - Calgary, AB

24 - Starlite Room - Edmonton, AB

26 - Wild Bill's - Banff, AB

27 - Hume Hotel & Spa - Nelson, BC

29 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

* All dates with The Mahones as special guests

More info at slf.rocks.